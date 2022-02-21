Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 23,413 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $203.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

