Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after buying an additional 3,625,799 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

ACHL stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

