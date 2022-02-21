Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NextDecade by 316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 586,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 447,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 71.5% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 338,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 141,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NEXT opened at $2.32 on Monday. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $287.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

