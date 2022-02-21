Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 623,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

