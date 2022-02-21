Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 833,500 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 833,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after buying an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

