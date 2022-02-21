Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $2.72 Million Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after purchasing an additional 388,316 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth $6,898,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in NMI by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 242,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

