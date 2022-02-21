Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,817 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after purchasing an additional 350,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,327,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.