Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in California Resources were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 37.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in California Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in California Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 134,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in California Resources by 71.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 158.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875 in the last ninety days.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.57 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43.

Several research firms recently commented on CRC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

