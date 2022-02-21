Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

