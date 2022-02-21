Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $156,000 Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Axonics were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Axonics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 241,568 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Axonics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 89.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $48.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.