Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

