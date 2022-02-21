Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 712 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $215.30 on Monday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $322.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

