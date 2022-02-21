Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 756.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after purchasing an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $184.68 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.39 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.23.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

