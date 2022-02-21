Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Popular by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $14,719,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Popular by 98.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 115,349 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

BPOP stock opened at $89.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

