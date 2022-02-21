PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,488. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

