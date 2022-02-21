PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 650,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. 23,006,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.