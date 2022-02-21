Prospect Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

PSEC opened at $8.29 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

