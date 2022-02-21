Prospect Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd.
Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
PSEC opened at $8.29 on Monday. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th.
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
