Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Candace Woods Sells 1,262 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.03.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.22%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

