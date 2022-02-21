Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 7,753,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,281,297. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

