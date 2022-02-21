Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In other CMC Materials news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.46 and a 200-day moving average of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -73.60%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.