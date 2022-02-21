Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,155,928 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155,928 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIQ stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $24.03. 1,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $42.76.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

