Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,254 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 26,955,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.