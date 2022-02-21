PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) Plans $0.22 Dividend

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY) announced a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2154 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:PCHUY remained flat at $$8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. PTT Public has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

About PTT Public

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petroleum and petrochemical company in Thailand, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Petroleum and Natural Gas Business Group, Downstream Petroleum Business Group, and Technology and Engineering Group segments.

