Public Index Network (PIN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $966.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $966.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.95 or 0.06999220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.25 or 0.99745836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

