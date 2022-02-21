Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

