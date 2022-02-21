Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

AMK stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.87.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.