Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

ADI opened at $160.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

