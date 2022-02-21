Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synopsys, Inc. Raised by Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $287.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.88 and a 200-day moving average of $326.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

