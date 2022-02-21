Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NUS. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $53.58 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 642,738 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

