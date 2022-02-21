Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Lifted by Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35.

ABX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$30.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

