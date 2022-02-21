QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.95. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

