Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

