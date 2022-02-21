Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

