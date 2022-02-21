Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.58. 200,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,847. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $125.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

