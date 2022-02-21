Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,615. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66.

