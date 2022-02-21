Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.36. 6,423,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

