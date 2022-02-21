Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 681 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,038,000 after buying an additional 52,546 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,760,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,138,206. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

