Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $38.11 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 41.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,181,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

