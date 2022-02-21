Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 219,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.35.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,488,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

