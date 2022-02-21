Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.16. 3,400,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.