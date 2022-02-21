Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 857,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,639,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 120,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

