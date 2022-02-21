Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 39,701 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NWS stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.