RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Shares of RNR opened at $153.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.