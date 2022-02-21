renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $373,213.01

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $373,213.01 and approximately $22,021.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00043828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.29 or 0.06990041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.62 or 0.99716397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00051389 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

