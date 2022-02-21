Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for V.F. (VFC)

V.F. (NYSE: VFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $97.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/20/2022 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $68.00.

1/18/2022 – V.F. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/6/2022 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,912. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after buying an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

