Research Analysts Set Expectations for Coterra Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of CTRA opened at $22.59 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,241,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,941 shares of company stock worth $3,831,610. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.