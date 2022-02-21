Retirement Group LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $103.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.03 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and have sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

