Reviewing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AdTheorent alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 1 8 1 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 119.69%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than AdTheorent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 7.49 -$115.02 million ($3.28) -8.28

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.88% -22.56% -12.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats AdTheorent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.