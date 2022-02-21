Reviewing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Clarivate alerts:

83.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clarivate and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 8.16 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -100.00 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 562.35 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -44.24

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.45% 2.53% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Volatility and Risk

Clarivate has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its share price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Clarivate and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 2 5 0 2.71 Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.22%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Clarivate on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.