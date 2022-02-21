Reviewing Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 306.98%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus price target of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 774.26%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.82 -$484.89 million N/A N/A D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.63 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

